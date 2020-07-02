Public Health: Travelers must quarantine for 14 days if coming from Carolinas to Chicago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the growing number of coronavirus cases, the Carolinas are among 15 states listed on the Emergency Travel Order for travelers entering into Chicago.
Travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a massive surge of new COVID-19 cases must quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within that state.
Among those states listed are North Carolina and South Carolina.
The order will go in effect at midnight on Monday, July 6.
This order includes both Chicago residents returning from travel of one of those states, and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state. Anyone traveling from a designated state is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period or the duration of their time in Chicago, whichever is shorter, from the time of last contact within the designated state.
Those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
The Carolinas are also on an Emergency Travel Order for travelers entering New York City.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.