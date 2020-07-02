Then, and now. Follow-up to 8-year-old Randyn Simpson... one decade later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Top picture, 2010. Bottom photo, 2020.
We first met Randyn Simpson 10 years ago.
His aunt had reached out wondering if we could help her 8-year-old nephew meet his hero, Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams.
Randyn’s mom had recently died of breast cancer.
He loved DeAngelo because of D’s public acknowledgment of his own mother’s battle with the disease.
With a couple of phone calls and added help, Randyn, along with Landon and Ridge, two brothers from Gastonia who also lost their mother to breast cancer, met DeAngelo on a Sunday morning in October on the football field sideline.
It was a memory to last a lifetime.
Now, 10 years later, Randyn’s extended family is reaching back out. No request for help; just a sincere note to give us a proud update.
“Randyn just graduated South Pointe High School in Rock Hill,” his family said. “He’s preparing to leave home this summer to start school at Charleston Southern University. That day a decade ago stays with us—and him—still, and will never be forgotten.”
Congrats, Randyn. Not just on graduation but also on your future.
I remember that day 10 years ago; seeing you in a cap-and-gown is incredibly awesome.
-Molly
