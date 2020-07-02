‘Sweetest kid in the world’; Family of slain teen Terreon Geter want him remembered for the way he lived

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family is grieving over the loss of 14-year-old Terreon Geter, who was fatally shot in north Charlotte on June 30.
His family wants the community to remember Terreon as a kid who loved to smile, hang out with friends and who loved his family.
They want justice for him and hope police make an arrest soon. But the family doesn’t want Terreon to only be remembered by the way he died.
In an emotional interview, Terreon’s family says the last few days have been extremely hard, but an outpouring of support from the community has helped.
They've heard from friends of Terreon and past coaches about how much of an impact he made on their lives.
Now the family is calling on the community to do better, so another family member doesn’t have to say goodbye to a loved one.
Rotisha Geter, Terreon’s sister, says her brother very outwardly expressed the love he had for his family.
“Terreon was the sweetest kid in the world. When I tell you he loved us - he made sure. A lot of kids have trouble expressing their feelings toward their family. He did not. His favorite three words were ‘I love you.' He made sure told everyone that,” Rotisha said.
Police say Terreon was killed and another person was seriously injured in a shooting near a shopping center in north Charlotte. The initial call came in after 1 p.m. from a shopping center on the 3400 block of Beatties Ford Road, near Lynchester Place.
Around 1:30 p.m., CMPD says an altercation took place at an arcade when the two people were shot. When officers arrived, they found Terreon with an apparent gunshot wound outside the arcade on Beatties Ford Road.
A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy was working off duty nearby when they heard shots and ran towards it. This deputy attempted to render aid and called for more help.
Police say the Terreon was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The second victim was taken via private car and stopped at West Trade Street where MEDIC picked the victim up and took them to Atrium hospital.
No arrests have been made yet in the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.