The summer heat continues into the 4th of July weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s across the Piedmont, and lower 80s for the mountains.
The muggy factor will not be a big issue for Friday, yet more moisture returns through the 4th of July weekend, bringing a return of the muggy factor.
Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures remaining in the lower 90s for the Piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains.
There will be a few isolated rain showers possible for Saturday, with scattered, late-day rain showers and thunderstorms possible on Sunday.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for early next week with the main timing for the late afternoon and early evening hours.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Monday through Friday of next week.
Have a fun and safe weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
