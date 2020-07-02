SBI investigation complete, charges being brought against former Landis town officials

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation lasting more than a year and half has concluded with charges brought against former officials in the Rowan County town of Landis.
Douglas Reed Linn, Ginger Gibson, and Andrew Morgan all face charges in the case. Warrants were issued charging Linn with four counts of felony embezzlement and one count of felony conspiracy. Gibson faces four counts of embezzlement and two conspiracy charges, Morgan is being charged with three counts of embezzlement and one count of conspiracy.
The three are expected to be arrested. Linn is a former fire chief and town manager, Gibson served as the town’s finance officer, and Morgan was the recreation director for Landis.
The investigation was announced in February, 2019. Police uncovered “substantial evidence of possible criminal activity” during a review of town finances, then Mayor Mike Mahaley wrote in a letter.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation then conducted the criminal investigation, after a request from the Rowan County District Attorney.
Linn and Gibson resigned following the disclosure of the investigation. In a letter to the town board, Linn said he was stepping down in order to spend more time with his family.
A week after the investigation was announced, the town created a “transparency page” to provide information about the compensation received by Linn and Gibson.
The new page was created “to provide the public with transparency into town finances and operations.”
According to the page, as town manager and fire chief, Reed Linn (listed as Douglas Linn) was making $69,077. The page notes that the state average for such a position is $92,817.
As finance officer, Gibson was making $58,937. Average pay for that position is noted as being $66,733.
But at the bottom of the page, there was a note regarding the salaries of Linn and Gibson that says “*Approved salary amounts. Actual amounts unknown, pending investigation / forensic audit.”
In March, 2019, additional information was released showing Linn was actually paid $286.541 in 2018, while former finance officer Ginger Gibson made $216,168.
Linn and Gibson stole in excess of $25,000 from the Town’s payroll account over a period of several years, according to a lawsuit filed by the town in Rowan County district court.
According to that lawsuit, former manager Roger Hosey reviewed the payroll system and discovered “monies assigned in excess of $25,000 for the unauthorized payment of salary and contributions to the (retirement) plan on behalf of or to the benefit of Linn.”
The investigation led the town to file their suit after discovering that “unauthorized compensation” allowed Gibson and Linn the opportunity to receive contributions that they otherwise were ineligible for. It also indicated that the pair had inflated their incomes in order to better conceal the additional compensation.
The lawsuit requested that the pair both have their retirement and 401(k) accounts frozen and that they repay the town in excess of $25,000 each in unauthorized spending.
“We have a good town here but we’ve got to get away from the negative things that have happened the last few months,” Mayor Meredith Bare Smith told WBTV in an earlier interview. “We want to be in good standing when it comes to being a town.”
