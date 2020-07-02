Queens University of Charlotte renames building that bore the name of slaveholders

Robert Burwell was the first head of Queens when it was founded in 1857 as the Charlotte Female Institute. Local historians have documented the Burwell family’s ties to slavery. There’s even a memoir from a woman who was one of their slaves from 1835 to 1842. The woman, Elizabeth Keckley, later bought her freedom and became dressmaker to President Abraham Lincoln’s wife, Mary Todd Lincoln. In her 1868 memoir, “Behind the Scenes, or Thirty Years a Slave and Four Years in the White House,” Keckley recounted harsh treatment from the Burwell family.