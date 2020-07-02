5 people killed in crash that has shut down I-26 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Interstate 26 West is shut down in Orangeburg County as crews are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed five people and injured two others.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. afternoon on I-26 at the 147 mile marker. That’s a couple miles before Exit 145 for US 601 going to Orangeburg and Saint Matthews.
Officials say seven people were in a SUV that was headed east on I-26 when the driver went off the road into the median, crashed through the median barrier and kept going into the westbound lanes.
That’s when the SUV was hit by two tractor trailers that were going west on I-26. The SUV then flipped several times.
Five people who were riding in the SUV have died and two others were rushed to the hospital.
Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they are still trying to determine where the people who died and survived were sitting inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Neither semi driver was hurt.
It’s been hours since the crash happened and all westbound lanes of I-26 remain closed as of 6 p.m.
A detour is set up for drivers.
Drivers should take Exit 154 and go north toward Santee, SCHP said. Then, drivers should keep going to get on US-176 West toward Saint Matthews.
Once on US-176, drivers can take US-601 toward Orangeburg or keep going on US-176 to get back on I-26.
SCHP and its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) continue to investigate.
This story will be updated.
