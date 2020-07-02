NASCAR meets with minister pushing for racial equality

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Greg Drumwright is a minister at the Citadel Church & Campus Ministries in Greensboro, North Carolina.
He helped organize a group of Black fans to attend the NASCAR race at Talladega and support driver Bubba Wallace.
Drumwright now hopes he can become an advocate of change for NASCAR.
He has met with NASCAR President Steve Phelps.
Drumwright wants NASCAR’s push for diversification and true equity in the sport to extend beyond the banning of the Confederate flag.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.