Mecklenburg County, local health leaders begin distributing free face coverings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Less than two weeks ago, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a state mandate that requires people to wear face coverings in public settings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Mecklenburg County is stepping up to make sure its residents and visitors are abiding by the mandate.
Mecklenburg County, Atrium Health and CharMeck Responds Coalition, and other community partners will begin giving away free face coverings this week, ahead of the July 4 holiday.
The county announced last week that it received a million face coverings through the federal government. Atrium Health will also be donating a million face coverings.
This public-private partnership follows Governor Cooper’s recent executive order, which requires people to wear face coverings in public places, whether inside or outside, where physical distancing of six feet isn’t possible.
Health officials say that coronavirus cases are still on the rise and the virus can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected and that wearing a mask may slow the spread of the virus by preventing people from transmitting it to others.
Health and county officials are giving away masks ahead of potential mass gatherings for Fourth of July celebrations.
The face mask giveaways is an initiative that aims to ensure all Mecklenburg County residents have access to free masks.
This will be a multi-phase plan that involves assistance from organizations and businesses across the county to distribute masks to our community’s populations that are most at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.