Little drop in the humidity, big drop in storm chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An upper-level low swirling off the southern New England coast has turned to the flow of air streaming into the Carolinas to the north, meaning direr air – especially in the mid and upper layers of the atmosphere – has arrived in the WBTV viewing area.
And so, after an active pattern of showers and thunderstorms the past few days, rain chances are much lower today and Friday – no more than 10% - and the humidity level will actually lower a tad as well. Still, with lots of sunshine in the forecast, afternoon readings will rise to near 90° today and into the lower 90s on Friday.
There appears to be about a 20% thunderstorm chance on Saturday – the 4th of July – with highs inching up further to the low to mid 90s before afternoon readings back off to near 90° on Sunday when there’s a 40% thundershower chance.
The thunderstorm risk will hover near 40% Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s early next week.
As for the tropics, the situation remains quiet. There’s little concern for tropical development anywhere in the Atlantic basin over the next several days, so if you’re planning a beach trip, you’ll be just fine – except for the local daily thunderstorm threat.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
