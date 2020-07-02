Fort Mill School District releases calendar, gets mixed reviews

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) -Parents of kids in the Fort Mill School District are getting some news about the new year.
School starts an entire week early. The district submitted the calendar for the 2020 2021 school year, but there are mixed reviews.
The new calendar gives students in kindergarten through eighth grade five extra days.
The board said it thinks the earlier start will help get students back in the school mindset sooner, in case they have to hop back to online learning.
The calendar pushes the school start date up a week to August 10. It also gives teachers, like ninth grade Fort Mill High teacher Brittny Ervin, five more days to make up for lost e-learning time.
”I was actually happy to finally see what the game plan was going to be,” Ervin said. ”Get these kids back in school and just assess where they are so we can get them to where they need to be, so the earlier the better.”
Not everyone agrees.
There is concern that this new start date of August 10 is almost too early.
One Fort Mill teacher who did not want to talk on camera said she thinks the calendar is useless without knowing Fort Mill’s plans to reopen and calls it all a recipe for disaster.
That is how parent Jim Donahue thinks as well.
”I think it was a hasty decision,” Donahue said. “The state says schools can open that early but it doesn’t mean that they should.”>
Fort Mill Schools spokesperson Joe Burke says the extra five days for kindergarten through eighth-graders will help make up for lost time. The time will be used to assess those students and get them back up to speed.
Burke said the board recognizes the extra days are not enough to make up for so much lost time, but it is a start.
The anonymous teacher disagrees, saying they already have five days from the state getting rid of standardized testing. Donahue says the extra five days is not enough of a reason to start early.
“We’re putting teachers and kids live in danger for practically nothing and it’s ridiculous. Just take it a lot slower rather than just speed it up. To me, it just doesn’t make sense to go back sooner,” he said.
Burke said the reason for starting earlier is to combat a potential second wave of COVID-19.
The district wants to get students in the school before the flu and cold season in case they have to jump back online. While the new calendar is giving confidence in some, it is taking it away in others.
”I’m not nervous as to what will that look like for our students because I know that they are going to have their best interests at play,” Ervin said.
”With this kind of pandemic, a slow and steady approach is a much better way to go about it,” said Donahue. “I’m disturbed that our school board hasn’t taken that approach.”
The anonymous teacher is also concerned she is not going to have enough time to implement all the safety plans the board will come up with.
The Accelerate Ed task force recommended later start time for students, especially with cases growing, but school districts, like Fort Mill, can choose an earlier start time under the state legislature’s bill.
