First responders warn of dangers, laws surrounding 4th of July amidst pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This year, chances are that your 4th of July might be looking a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If your community fireworks show has been canceled, you might be purchasing your own.
Officials want to remind you that not only do you need to follow state laws for fireworks, but also for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Every year, emergency departments fill up with people injured in the festivities.
“Traumatic injuries to the hands, to the eyes, injuries that are life-threatening,” Michael Stanford, operations manager of Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services, said.
In 2019, 12 people across the U.S. reportedly died from firework injuries. Seven of those deaths fell on July 4th.
If you’re headed to the lake, first responders want you to be smart.
“No matter what do not drink and boat,” Stanford said.
Fire officials say you should enjoy your hamburgers, but be mindful.
“Make sure your charcoals are cool before placing them in a metal bin,” Charlotte Fire Chief Jackie Gilmore said.
The same rule applies to fireworks.
“Make sure you put it in water, it’s wet, it’s not hot when you dispose of it,” Christie Russell, CFD fire educator, said.
It's also important to know what is legal.
“Make sure that it doesn’t leave the ground because that’s not legal in North Carolina,” Russell said. “If you buy sparklers keep in mind they can burn up to 2,000 degrees.”
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say if you see something illegal, say something.
“Do not hesitate to give us a call, we’re only three digits away and we’d be glad to come out,” CMPD Officer Blake Page said.
They also want you to limit gatherings to immediate family and practice social distancing.
