Drier skies, above-average heat kicks off the Fourth of July holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Under mostly sunny skies temperatures continue to climb towards the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region today.
While the heat remain relentless, the humidity will back off a touch over the next couples of days.
Rain chances are very low this afternoon, however, there is a potential for the development of a few isolated showers in the mountains and east of the I-77 this corridor this afternoon. Overnight a few clouds will paint the night sky into Friday morning as lows fall to the upper 60s.
Friday is very similar today - expect low rain chances, modest relief from the high humidity with high temperatures in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Independence Day will feature bright skies and high heat. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the low 90s, but with a slight uptick in humidity levels it will feel like the mid to upper 90s. An isolated thundershower isn't out of the question, but by in-large most neighborhoods across the Carolinas will remain rain-free through the holiday.
The second of half of the weekend will give way to a higher chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Sunday highs will top out around the 90 degree mark.
Next week, high temperatures will be near normal in the upper 80s with elevated chance for storms and showers.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
