DPS hires company for armed guard service despite history of disciplinary action

“Kiker Investigations has been in business since 1998 and is a complete separate company from P&G Security, however the issue was we were unable to locate training records for one (1) employee that was found at a later date and have made changes so that it never happens again and accepted the ruling from our governing agency and learned a better way of tracking our records,” Kiker said of the disciplinary action taken by PPSB for his failure to properly supervise private investigators who worked for him.