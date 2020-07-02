COVID-19 Response Fund awards more than $4.3M to nearly 100 nonprofits in Mecklenburg Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded more than $4.3 million to 97 Mecklenburg County nonprofits in the fourth round of grants.
To date, more than $14 million has been granted to nonprofits helping those affected by the pandemic with basic needs such as child care, education, housing, food, emergency financial assistance, legal advocacy, health and mental health, and workforce development.
The latest grants were awarded via a competitive grant cycle open to all Mecklenburg County 501(c)3 nonprofits that met eligibility requirements.
Since the Charlotte-Mecklenburg COVID-19 Response Fund was launched on March 16, more than $19.4 million has been raised from corporations, foundations, individuals and local government.
Visit uwcentralcarolinas.org/grants/COVID for details on future grant cycles.
The COVID-19 Response Fund is administered through a partnership between Foundation For The Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas, in close coordination with the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
A full list of the grants with project descriptions can be found at fftc.org/COVID19grants.
To contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit HelpCharMeck.org.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.