Churches team up to deliver gift bags to Rowan County deputies

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two local churches joined up to provide gift bags to all 192 full-time employees with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Carmel Baptist Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church put together bags containing candy and snacks, hand-written notes, and other items, including a $25 gift card to Checkered Flag BBQ.
“It’s been tough for everybody,” said Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten. “Not just for law enforcement, but with the coronavirus, the situation in Minnesota. People are stressed, there’s a lot of tension. To have a group come forward and do something as a token of love and appreciation for our officers is reassuring.”
Sheriff Auten added that it is encouraging for everyone in the department to know that they are appreciated and supported.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.