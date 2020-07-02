Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to further delay high school sports activities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is delaying high school sports activities that were supposed to start on Monday.
The school district will not resume athletic activity on campuses on July 6, but there is no date for when they will allow teams to finally start.
CMS officials say they have consulted with local public health officials, discussed readiness with athletic directors, and reviewed current conditions in the county and the state of North Carolina.
They say their analysis revealed there is much uncertainty and many unanswered questions right now.
“In view of those considerations, we believe it is in the best interest of our student athletes and our staff to postpone resumption of on campus athletic activity until we have greater confidence that doing so will be in an environment that protects health,” a statement from a CMS spokesperson read.
The school district has also reached out to other districts in the area and elsewhere in the state, and officials say most seem likely to choose to delay the start of activities for the same reasons CMS chose to do so.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association lifted its dead period June 15, but NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said the ultimate decision to return to the field is up to each school system.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had previously informed coaches that CMS athletes wouldn’t start until July 6, but now that start has been even more delayed.
The NCHSAA dead period had been in effect since March.
The NCHSAA is also eliminating the dead period, for this year only, that would run July 20-26. That’s normally when the N.C. Coaches Association holds its weekly coaches clinics and East-West All-Star games. Those events were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
