Boat patrols to be beefed up On the lakes for the holiday weekend

TERRELL, N.C. (WBTV) - After a springtime of most people confined to their homes, the Fourth of July Holiday could be extra crowded on the lakes this weekend.
Authorities say if the weather stays as expected, boaters will have a lot of company on the water.
Catawba County authorities plan to have three patrol boats watching for trouble on Lake Norman.
Other agencies will have patrol boats out as well.
“This is going to be a busy weekend for us, " said Catawba Sheriff’s Lt. Russ Boger.
Boger and others will be checking boats for safety gear and to be sure no one is operating a boat while intoxicated.
Tickets and more will be issued to violators.
By law, every boat is required to have a flotation jacket for every person on board.
A fire extinguisher is also needed as well as a working horn.
Most people appear to be complying with the rules, said deputies.
The problem, they said, in regards to life jackets, is that boaters are only required to have them, but not to wear them. Two people drowned in separate incidents in recent weeks on Lake Norman.
Neither one was wearing a vest. Officials urge even experienced swimmers to wear them while on the water or relaxing in the water.
“You never know what can happen,” said Boger.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.