Bear spotted in tree in Mooresville, crews work to relocate it
Mooresville Fire & Rescue posted this photo of a black bear spotted in the area on July 2, 2020. (Source: Mooresville Fire & Rescue)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 2, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 12:59 PM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews responded after a bear was spotted in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The bear was found in a tree some time around noon. Mooresville Fire and Rescue posted a picture of the black bear on their Facebook page.

Believe it or not a Bear in a tree in town. MFR MPD wildlife and animal control on scene.

Mooresville Police said officials were aware of the furry visitor and asked the public to keep their distance from the animal.

Police and firefighters responded to the location - which officials said they would not be making public in an effort to keep onlookers away - and that the “situation is being handled.”

The Town of Mooresville is aware there is a bear in the area, and police and fire are already on scene, as well as...

No further information has been released.

Anyone who sees a bear in the wild is urged to stay away and contact their local authorities.

