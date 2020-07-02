Bear spotted in tree in Mooresville, crews work to relocate it

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews responded after a bear was spotted in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
The bear was found in a tree some time around noon. Mooresville Fire and Rescue posted a picture of the black bear on their Facebook page.
Mooresville Police said officials were aware of the furry visitor and asked the public to keep their distance from the animal.
Police and firefighters responded to the location - which officials said they would not be making public in an effort to keep onlookers away - and that the “situation is being handled.”
No further information has been released.
Anyone who sees a bear in the wild is urged to stay away and contact their local authorities.
