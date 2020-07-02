Bear scales tall tree in Mooresville after being hit by vehicle

Bear found in tree in Mooresville community
By WBTV Web Staff | July 2, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT - Updated July 2 at 5:41 PM

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews have blocked off an area where a bear was spotted in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The bear was found in a tree some time around noon. Mooresville Fire and Rescue posted a picture of the black bear on their Facebook page.

Mooresville Police said officials were aware of the furry visitor and asked the public to keep their distance from the animal.

Believe it or not a Bear in a tree in town. MFR MPD wildlife and animal control on scene.

Posted by Mooresville Fire & Rescue on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Police and firefighters responded to the location - which officials said they would not be making public in an effort to keep onlookers away - and that the “situation is being handled.”

Bear spotted in tree in Mooresville, crews block area to keep public away
Bear spotted in tree in Mooresville, crews block area to keep public away (Source: WBTV)

Officers later closed the surrounding area to traffic and pedestrians to keep a crowd from forming.

UPDATE: Mooresville Police have closed the surrounding road and area to traffic and pedestrians unless they live there....

Posted by Mooresville Police Department on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Despite officials’ efforts to keep citizens away from the scene, a crowd had gathered several hours into the ordeal.

No further information has been released and it is not clear if crews will try to move the bear from the area.

Anyone who sees a bear in the wild is urged to stay away and contact their local authorities.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.