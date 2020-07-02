All juveniles in NC secure custody facilities tested for COVID-19, no positive cases reported

“We are thankful that to this point, no child in one of North Carolina’s state operated juvenile justice facilities has been infected with the coronavirus,” said William Lassiter, deputy secretary for Juvenile Justice. “These results are good, but we will not relax our efforts to protect the health and safety of our staff and the juveniles in our care. We will continue to provide testing opportunities to new admissions to our secure custody facilities to identify those with COVID-19 for monitoring and appropriate health care, so that we don’t spread the virus.”