‘This is a public health crisis’; S.C. reports record single-day increase of deaths from COVID-19, governor speaks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials are increasingly concerned as the state just reported a record high single-day number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Dr. Linda Bell with DHEC announced 24 more people have died from the virus. She also announced 1,497 new coronavirus cases in the state.
It’s the 11th time in the past 13 days at least 1,000 new positive cases have been confirmed.
Bell also reported 1,160 people are now hospitalized with the coronavirus or under investigation, which she said is also a record.
“This is a public health crisis,” Bell said.
South Carolina now has 37,809 cases and 759 confirmed deaths. The percent positive is 19.1%
Gov. Henry McMaster spoke alongside Dr. Bell, with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
“We must get these escalating numbers under control,” Bell, State Epidemiologist with DHEC, said. “If we’re not careful about how we move about this holiday weekend, we could see cases rise to the level that none of us could have previously imagined.”
Bell explained COVID-19 can be passed from human-to-human by simply breathing. That’s why masks and social distancing are recommended to help stop the spread. She applauded local governments across the state that have enacted mandatory face mask requirements.
The governor then urged local governments to tailor restrictions to their cities in an effort to stop the spread. He said he will not enact a statewide mask requirement.
As he has said before, McMaster says people have to use common sense to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Wednesday, he urged people to talk to their friends and neighbors and tell them to wear face masks and social distance. McMaster called the high infection and death rates “frightening.”
Dr. Bell said that they must get the escalating number under control, and each person needs to make the intentional effort and unselfish decision to wear a mask and social distance.
“It’s important to note that cases in South Carolina began to rise in May after Memorial Day weekend they’ve continued to rise. As we head into the Fourth of July this becomes a concern,” Bell said.
Bell added that as we celebrate the Fourth of July, we must think of those who sacrificed before us, and she said it should be our duty to lookout for the well-being of others, and if we don’t take that action now then we’re going to see more of our friends, family and loved ones become ill from the virus.
With the Fourth of July weekend fast approaching, McMaster said gatherings should be limited.
He said it is a crime to violate his executive order preventing large gatherings, and that cases could be prosecuted up to a year from now, since there is not statute of limitations in South Carolina.
McMaster said he would not lift any further restrictions if numbers continue to rise. However, he did not take any action on a state level to stop the spread on Wednesday.
Restrictions that are still in place include the closure of movie theaters, concert venues, nightclubs, spectator sports and performing arts venues.
The governor said the future of college sports, high school sports, and going to these entertainment venues hangs in the balance right now.
South Carolina is getting national attention as one of the worst states in the country for coronavirus cases. Over the past several weeks, the state has been breaking records for single-day increases in positive COVID-19 cases.
New York, one of the original epicenters of the virus in the country, is asking South Carolina residents to quarantine for two weeks when they come. Dr. Linda Bell says that goes for Connecticut and New Jersey as well.
South Carolina is a risk for spreading the virus to places that have it better under control. Health leaders say a mask requirement statewide would be helpful, and local places requiring masks helps too but not as fast.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council has passed an ordinance calling for the use of face masks in public places, taking effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.
According to information from the city, anyone entering businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, hair and/or nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors must wear a face covering while inside. A person who fails to comply shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than $25.00.
Additionally, all restaurants, retail businesses and all government offices in the city must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public. A violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $100. Each day of a continuing violation will be considered a separate offense.
McMaster is pleading with residents to practice social distancing and wear masks as South Carolina has become a hot spot for the coronavirus.
“For goodness sake, wear your mask, keep that distance,” McMaster said.
The governor says the state cannot mandate everyone to wear a mask. He says it is ineffective, impractical and unenforceable to have a statewide mandatory mask requirement.
Gov. McMaster extended the state of emergency and says he has no plans to lift restrictions on nightclubs, concert venues, theaters, spectator sports and other venues that draw large crowds until the COVID-19 infection rate goes down.
The governor says he wants nursing homes to limit visitation, only allowing immediate family members. McMaster says South Carolina schools are continuing to prepare for in-person instruction in the Fall.
McMaster says despite rise in COVID-19 cases, he won’t close beaches as July 4 approaches. He will leave that decision up to individual governments.
Dr. Linda Bell urges people in South Carolina to wear face coverings when out in public. She also said that the number of new cases shows that the virus is still very much active in the state.
“We understand that what we’re continuing to ask of everyone is not easy and that many are tired of hearing the same warnings and of taking the same daily precautions, but this virus does not take a day off,” Bell said. “Every day that we don’t all do our part, we are extending the duration of illnesses, missed work, hospitalizations and deaths in our state.
“There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are only individual behaviors and actions we must all maintain that help stop its spread.”
A new webpage provides information about probable cases and deaths and will be updated to reflect the most current CDC recommendations for reporting this new information.
Since the state has mostly reopened, and Gov. Henry McMaster has stated lockdowns will not return,
There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in a public setting in any community. To reduce the spread, health officials advise everyone to take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
People should stay home and get tested for the coronavirus if they have any of the following symptoms:
- fever
- shortness of breath
- headaches
- sore throat
- loss of smell
- vomiting, nausea and/or diarrhea
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
