Tega Cay forced to cancel parade amid coronavirus fears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another Forth of July celebration in the local area has succumbed to fears over the coronavirus.
Late Wednesday, the mayor and city council in Tega Cay announced the yearly parade won’t be held after all. The fireworks show is still on, but even that is making some in the town nervous.
It’s very disappointing for a lot of people. It’s become an annual tradition, something people in Tega Cay and nearby areas look forward to all year long. But COVID-19 changed all that.
“There is a real big concern.” said Carmen Wells, who lives in the town, along with someone who has a weakened immune system.
Some in the community like Wells wanted the Independence festivities here in the town put on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Town Mayor David O’Neal was hopeful the celebrations could go on as scheduled.
“Some people also said please don’t cancel it.” he said.
Mukesh Sharma was hopeful as well.
“We should continue with parade,” Sharma said.
Sharma says the right safety measures like social distancing can help.
“It sets basically a good, positive message to the community saying we are safe, sound, and we know how to fight together,” Sharma said.
But late Wednesday afternoon, that fight was lost.
In an email, the mayor and city council said because of new information from South Carolina DHEC, there will be no parade in Tega Cay over the Forth of July weekend.
This comes just after a letter was put up in the window of the town hall, stating the offices were going through a specialized cleaning after one of the employees was exposed to COVID-19.
While the fireworks display is still a go, Wells hope that will go by the wayside as well.
