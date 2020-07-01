South Carolina gas tax increases July 1

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in South Carolina will see some changes at the gas pumps this week.
On July 1, 2020, gas prices will increase by two cents per gallon across the state. This means a total fee of 24 cents a gallon.
The increase falls under the state’s motor fuel user fee. The money generated helps support roads, bridges, and infrastructure work in South Carolina.
This started back in 2017 and will continue to go up two cents until July 2022. Learn more about South Carolina’s motor fuel user fee by clicking here.
