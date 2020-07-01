SCDHEC encouraging South Carolinians to stay home for the holiday

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina continues to break single-day records when it comes to new COVID cases. With a holiday on the horizon, South Carolina’s public health agency is asking for people to stay home.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says most people who tested positive were around large groups. DHEC, the state agency monitoring all data, says most people are not social distancing or wearing a mask when in large groups.
The agency is also concerned people who are asymptomatic generally do not know they have it, and are spreading the virus more than initially thought.
To keep the numbers at bay, the public health team is asking people to stay at home this holiday. If someone does not plan on staying put, officials encourage him or her to enjoy fireworks celebrations from the car.
Some people are taking the warning to heart. One man said he is going to continue with his family tradition with his sibling.
”My brother and his wife and kids are coming over,” he says. “Every year they come over and we’ll cookout something and shoot off some fireworks.”
Others are changing this year’s plans because of the coronavirus.
”We would travel and see family at Myrtle Beach but this year it’s obviously crowded at the beach,” says the person changing plans. “It’s a little bit risky right now.”
David Woldman says he’ll get together with a group of people. It is something DHEC discourages because more people who have tested positive were in groups.
”The neighbors will have some folks get together and enjoy the holidays but I think we’ll all pretty much be distancing ourselves,” says Woldman.
Woldman says they’ll all be social distancing on separate boats. He says he understands that people need to help flatten the curve, but he feels everyone should make their own decisions.
”If you’re going to a place where there’s a crowd but everybody is open to being together as a crowd then you’re fine,” he says.
DHEC has numbers to back up it’s worry:
The agency lists a 966 percent increase in new cases among 11 to 20 year olds. It is a more than 400 percent increase for 21 to 30 years old.
Stephen Lisi and Preston Vancleve fall in the first age group. They are 19, and getting ready to go to the beach. They both say safety is on their minds, so is having fun.
”We’re going to be safe to the best we can so not really too worried about it,” says Preston Vancleve.
”I have seen the numbers spiking and it definitely should be taken more seriously, but you have to remember to have a good time as well,” says Stephen Lisi.
Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve says everyone needs to do their part to get the numbers down. She says the only way to do that is by social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask.
