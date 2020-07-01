Scattered showers, thunderstorms return Wednesday before drier air slips into Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms sets its aims on the WBTV viewing area today.
The threat for damaging wind threat will continue with any of the stronger storms, and flash flooding may develop with any thunderstorms that linger over the same neighborhoods. It should be noted that some areas will stay dry today; the focal point of the of the wettest conditions is mainly over communities west of the I-77 corridor.
Meanwhile, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with heat indices in the lower 90s.
Modest relief comes Thursday as drier air slips into the region. While rain chances are low, a stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out during these warm and relatively moist summer days. Highs return to the low 90s Thursday and Friday.
Most communities will stay dry through Friday before rain chances start creeping up into the Fourth of July. Isolated storms are possible Saturday with scattered storms expected Sunday and through the beginning of the work week.
Temperatures are expected to back off a tad into the mid to upper 80s through the first part of next week as more widespread showers and storms cover the area.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
