S.C. Gov. McMaster, health officials to discuss COVID-19 as Fourth of July weekend nears

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state health officials will discuss the state’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon as Fourth of July weekend nears.
It’s expected to start at 4:30 p.m.
DHEC officials are urging South Carolinians to avoid large group gatherings for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The agency says residents should make “safe, responsible plans” for celebrating that include precautions to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
“More and more of South Carolina’s positive cases are individuals who participated in group gatherings without keeping a safe distance from others or wearing masks,” DHEC officials said in a release.
The single-day record for coronavirus cases more than doubled in the state over the past two weeks, as the state reported more than 1,700 new cases Tuesday.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,741 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. DHEC also announced 17 new deaths.
It was the tenth time in the past 12 days at least 1,000 new positive cases have been confirmed.
Tuesday’s record single-day increase of 1,741 cases shattered the record of 1,599 reported Saturday. On June 14, the record-breaking high for single-day cases was 799.
South Carolina now has 36,297 cases, 735 confirmed deaths and 1,021 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or under investigation for the disease.
South Carolina is getting national attention as one of the worst states in the country for coronavirus cases. Over the past several weeks, the state has been breaking records for single-day increases in positive COVID-19 cases.
New York, one of the original epicenters of the virus in the country, is asking South Carolina residents to quarantine for two weeks when they come. Dr. Linda Bell says that goes for Connecticut and New Jersey as well.
South Carolina is a risk for spreading the virus to places that have it better under control. Health leaders say a mask requirement statewide would be helpful, and local places requiring masks helps too but not as fast.
The North Myrtle Beach City Council has passed an ordinance calling for the use of face masks in public places, taking effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.
According to information from the city, anyone entering businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, hair and/or nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors must wear a face covering while inside. A person who fails to comply shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than $25.00.
Additionally, all restaurants, retail businesses and all government offices in the city must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public. A violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $100. Each day of a continuing violation will be considered a separate offense.
McMaster is pleading with residents to practice social distancing and wear masks as South Carolina has become a hot spot for the coronavirus.
“For goodness sake, wear your mask, keep that distance,” McMaster said.
The governor says the state cannot mandate everyone to wear a mask. He says it is ineffective, impractical and unenforceable to have a statewide mandatory mask requirement.
Gov. McMaster extended the state of emergency and says he has no plans to lift restrictions on nightclubs, concert venues, theaters, spectator sports and other venues that draw large crowds until the COVID-19 infection rate goes down.
The governor says he wants nursing homes to limit visitation, only allowing immediate family members. McMaster says South Carolina schools are continuing to prepare for in-person instruction in the Fall.
McMaster says despite rise in COVID-19 cases, he won’t close beaches as July 4 approaches. He will leave that decision up to individual governments.
Dr. Linda Bell urges people in South Carolina to wear face coverings when out in public. She also said that the number of new cases shows that the virus is still very much active in the state.
“We understand that what we’re continuing to ask of everyone is not easy and that many are tired of hearing the same warnings and of taking the same daily precautions, but this virus does not take a day off,” Bell said. “Every day that we don’t all do our part, we are extending the duration of illnesses, missed work, hospitalizations and deaths in our state.
“There is no vaccine for COVID-19. There are only individual behaviors and actions we must all maintain that help stop its spread.”
A new webpage provides information about probable cases and deaths and will be updated to reflect the most current CDC recommendations for reporting this new information.
Since the state has mostly reopened, and Gov. Henry McMaster has stated lockdowns will not return,
There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in a public setting in any community. To reduce the spread, health officials advise everyone to take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
People should stay home and get tested for the coronavirus if they have any of the following symptoms:
- fever
- shortness of breath
- headaches
- sore throat
- loss of smell
- vomiting, nausea and/or diarrhea
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
