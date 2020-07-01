Rowan Health Dept. anticipating spike in cases after July 4, urges residents to wear masks

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Speaking with WBTV on Wednesday, Rowan County Health Department Director Nina Oliver urged residents to comply with Governor Cooper’s order to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We anticipate a spike in cases about 10 days after the Fourth of July,” Oliver said. “We are encouraging everyone to wear face coverings, especially now that it has been mandated by the governor.”
Officials also noted that during the month of June the number of positive COVID-19 cases in younger age groups was growing. In June, 61% of new cases fell in the 18-50 age category, while only 9% were in the 65 and over category.
Hospitalizations have remained low during June. Oliver noted that many in the younger age groups are better able to withstand and recover from the coronavirus without going to the hospital.
“If you are otherwise healthy and have a fever, feel sick, you don’t have to go to the hospital, it’s okay to stay home,” Oliver added.
