Police investigate noose drawn on photo of Black woman at Belmont bank

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are investigating after a drawing of a noose on a Black woman was found outside a local bank.
The photo was discovered Wednesday at the Truist BB&T bank on Hawley Avenue. Police said the noose was “drawn around the neck of an African American woman on an advertisement outside the bank.”
The noose had been “drawn over and covered with a heart” when officers arrived.
“We are aware of this disturbing incident and are working diligently with our security team and local authorities to investigate the situation,” a statement from the bank read. “At Truist, we reject hate in all its forms and will not tolerate such acts.”
Investigators say they are in the process of obtaining video footage from the bank to further investigate the complaint.
No further information was released.
