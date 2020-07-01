Person shot during road rage incident on I-77, police looking for suspect

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone on I-77 during a road rage incident.
On June 14, 2020 around 4:44 p.m., Huntersville Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the I-77 South exit ramp to I-485 Outer.
When they arrived, officers determined that someone in the vehicle had been shot during an apparent road rage incident that occurred on I-77 in Huntersville. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect was possibly operating a Kia Optima displaying a fictitious temporary South Carolina license plate.
Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867. You can also visit http://www.northmeckcrimestoppers.org.
