Person, dog killed after being hit by car in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person and a dog were both killed after being hit by a car in north Charlotte Wednesday night.
The incident happened near the intersection of Pinewood Lane and Prosperity Church Road just before 8 p.m.
CMPD says a male victim who was walking a dog was hit by a vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say the dog was killed as well.
The vehicle remained at the scene.
Major crash detectives are actively working this case, but no further details were given.
