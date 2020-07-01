1 of 2 Oklahoma officers shot during traffic stop dies

Sergeant Craig Johnson (Source: Tulsa Police Department)
July 1, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 10:33 AM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The police chief in Tulsa, Oklahoma, says one of the two officers who were shot during a traffic stop has died. Police Chief Wendell Franklin says Sgt. Craig Johnson died Tuesday.

He says Johnson was shot multiple times and he described Johnson’s death as a “tremendous loss” to the police department. Johnson and rookie officer Aurash Zarkeshan were shot at about 3:30 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop.

The suspected gunman, 32-year-old David Anthony Ware, was arrested following a search that lasted more than seven hours. He faces murder and weapons charges.

David Ware
David Ware (Source: Tulsa Police Department)

