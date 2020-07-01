New month, same weather pattern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The high heat and tropical humidity that always set up shop in the Carolinas at this time of the year is here in full force and showing little chance of breaking any time soon.
Variable cloudiness, including some sunshine in the forecast today with afternoon readings back up near 90° with scattered showers and thunderstorms – a 40% chance - firing back up late in the day (especially near Charlotte and neighborhoods south and west). Keep in mind, with the high humidity levels, the heat index each afternoon will push to the low to mid 90s for several hours before any cooling storms come to town.
Storm chances appear lower Thursday and Friday – under 20% - before gradually ramping back up over the holiday weekend.
There appears to be about a 20% thunderstorm chance on Saturday – the 4th of July – with highs in the low to mid 90s before afternoon readings back off to near 90° on Sunday when there’s a 40% thundershower chance.
As for the tropics, the situation remains quiet. There’s little concern for tropical development anywhere in the Atlantic basin over the next several days, so if you’re planning a beach trip, you’ll be just fine – except for the local daily thunderstorm threat.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
