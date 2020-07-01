New CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings sworn into office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings was sworn in at a ceremony Wednesday morning.
Jennings took the Oath of Office just after 10 a.m. at the Charlotte City Council chamber. His mother and family were present at the ceremony and joined him during the swearing in.
“I look forward to serving this community and pray every day that we will make Charlotte a safer place to live,” Jennings said after officially taking the new title.
Jennings was named as the new chief months earlier when then-chief Kerr Putney announced his retirement would be effective on July 1. Although the news of Putney’s retirement was not entirely new, the effective date was.
Jennings, who has been with CMPD for 28 years, was named deputy chief just a few years ago. He previously said he was looking forward to transitioning into the role while working with Putney.
The incoming chief took time to speak to WBTV about a variety of topics the week before taking office.
Jennings said he embraces the nationwide calls for change and has a goal to build collaboration between the police and the public.
“I think the community has been heard. I think they know that change is inevitable,” said Jennings. “I’ve always said that policing is something that is given to us by the people. The authority that we have is given to us by the people and they have a say in how we police them and how that works.”
Jennings credits the Charlotte City Council’s safe communities committee with helping to bring the police and public together. He said he is also looking at the possibility of having community members sit in on internal meetings.
Mayor Vi Lyles called it a “new era” as she congratulated Jennings in March.
“Please join us in congratulating DC Jenning as we look forward to introducing him as the next Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Chief of Police in September 2020,” CMPD tweeted.
