Gaston County teen reported missing

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County teen is missing and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Police say 17-year-old Austin Lee Buckner was last seen before midnight Monday at his home on Bud Jenkins Drive in Dallas. He was reported missing Wednesday morning.
Buckner is described as being around 5′2″ and 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts.
Anyone with information on Buckner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
“Please do not comment names or information publicly,” Gaston County Police ask.
