Forest files lawsuit challenging N.C. governor’s orders

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has filed his lawsuit challenging Gov. Roy Cooper’s decisions to shutter businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic without getting the backing of other elected officials.
The Republican officially sued the Democratic governor in Wake Superior Court on Wednesday, nearly a week after Forest signaled he’d do so.
Cooper and Forest are running for governor in November.
Forest wants voided six of Cooper’s executive orders issued since March because Cooper didn’t obtain “concurrence” from the Council of State for his actions.
Cooper says his administration has followed the law while making health and safety decisions.
