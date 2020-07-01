Disappointment over no baseball, but with a few exceptions, downtown Kannapolis development rolls on

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cities across the country that are home to Minor league baseball teams are dealing with disappointment after the league announced there would be no 2020 season. In Kannapolis, where city leaders completed a brand new ballpark in time of the first pitch, the news hit hard. The ballpark is also a catalyst for downtown development.
At the new Atrium Health ballpark on Thursday you could find fans in the stands, but the only action on the field came from the groundskeepers.
“I feel like it was a disappointment because in this community, we’ve been waiting, this is a big thing for the community,” said Trista Tew.
“So we knew it was coming, it was disappointing, there’s no doubt about it,”said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg. “It’s been something we have not looked forward to the final decision.”
There was excitement in October, 2018, with the groundbreaking for the new ballpark, even more last October when the new name and mascot were revealed for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Development around the ballpark took off with the ballpark as the catalyst.
So far, even without baseball, the city manager says most of those projects are still moving forward.
“There have been a few projects that have slowed down. We were pursuing a hotel but that’s slowed down. That’s understandable given the tourism environment these days, so we think that will come back, hasn’t had a significant impact on other development projects downtown,” Legg added.
And the ballpark is open. Fans come by daily to walk, enjoy concessions, and pick out seats…
“I think it’s really nice, especially now that we can’t go many places, it’s nice to be able to get out and sit and just enjoy the community,” said Tew.
From the standpoint of the team, the announcement to cancel the season was a major disappointment.
“This is a very disappointing development, but one that we have been preparing for since the COVID numbers have increased in our state over the last few weeks,” said Kannapolis Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward.
“While we won’t have Minor League players this season, we are determined to host baseball games in Kannapolis at Atrium Health Ballpark this year consistent with health and safety guidance,” said team owner Andy Sandler. The team has been in talks with officials of local player leagues at all levels of play to offer them the opportunity to be among the first to play at the brand-new Atrium Health Ballpark. As soon as the team gets the green light from State and City officials that it is safe to host games and events in the Ballpark, they will announce plans for games and events the public can enjoy.
Sandler continued, “We will follow government guidance on when we can have fans attend games and what precautions we should take such as social distancing and masks. We know watching live baseball is an important part of a return to normal life in our community.”
More information on what the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers front office has organized will be forthcoming and will follow North Carolina state guidelines and local government expectations.
“While it is very disappointing to not have the Cannon Ballers play this season, the health of our fans is our top priority. From the beginning we wanted the ballpark to be a ‘public park’ and used every day. We are glad people are out enjoying it. Seeing so many people using the stadium to walk around, safely meet up with friends, and even grab an affordable sandwich has been gratifying. It’s not exactly what we envisioned but the result – an active, thriving downtown – is the same. We look forward to having smaller scale activities this year and we cannot wait for the Cannon Ballers 2021 season,” said Mayor Darrell Hinnant.
Atrium Health Ballpark is open daily for the public to use from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The team serves fresh food from 12-7 p.m. daily from the concession stand on the third base concourse, and offers an expanded menu and drink service on Thursday & Friday starting at 4:00 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday starting at 12:00 p.m.
