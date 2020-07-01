Disappointment over no baseball, but with a few exceptions, downtown Kannapolis development rolls on

“While it is very disappointing to not have the Cannon Ballers play this season, the health of our fans is our top priority. From the beginning we wanted the ballpark to be a ‘public park’ and used every day. We are glad people are out enjoying it. Seeing so many people using the stadium to walk around, safely meet up with friends, and even grab an affordable sandwich has been gratifying. It’s not exactly what we envisioned but the result – an active, thriving downtown – is the same. We look forward to having smaller scale activities this year and we cannot wait for the Cannon Ballers 2021 season,” said Mayor Darrell Hinnant.