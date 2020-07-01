Concord Police arrest man for sex charges involving online activity

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord arrested a man on Wednesday and charged him with a sex crime involving children and online activity.
Sammy Adrian Gilham, 33, of Denver, NC, was charged with solicitation of a child by an electronic device for the purpose of committing a sexual act.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted Concord PD with the arrest at Gilham’s home.
The investigation began with Gilham allegedly solicited sexual acts from an investigator posing as a child on social media.
Gilham is being held in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a bond of $50,000.
