Check out the July 4th-cast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This evening will continue to be warm and muggy while a few showers pop up and then fizzle out. Lows tonight will only fall to around 70° by morning.
Thursday and Friday will be hot again. Highs will be close to 90°. The difference is that rain chances will be lower. There’s only a 10-20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms for the rest of the week.
The weekend will be toasty. July 4th will be the hottest day in the whole 7-day forecast. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Yes, the humidity will make its presence known too. The good news is that rain chances will remain at about 20%. Hopefully we can make it through the holiday unscathed.
Sunday will bring a little better rain chance. Highs will be in the low 90s with a 40% chance for storms.
The week ahead will be unsettled. Highs will be close to average, in the upper 80s. There’s a chance for t-storms each afternoon.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
