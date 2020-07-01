Charlotte school leaders talk with students about inequities in the classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The top leaders for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sat down to talk with students about what they can do better in the district, and what students would like to see changed.
This was done through a student town hall hosted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Youth Council.
WBTV’s Education reporter Chandler Morgan spoke with students about why these conversations are critical.
These students know what it’s like to walk the CMS halls, but that also means, some of the inequities are their realities.
Wednesday’s student town hall meant putting a face to some of those who experience inequities and talking to the district’s top leaders.
“I think that a lot of the students may talk about the resources that their school may or may not have. A lot of students don’t have the chromebooks to take them home so they can finish their assignment,” CMS junior Breana Fowler said.
Fowler is just one of the many CMS students speaking at Wednesday’s student town hall.
“If it’s a problem for other places of work to have it, then it definitely should not be around children,” Fowler said.
Students asked for the town hall as an opportunity to share their experiences exclusively with CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston and School Board Chair Elyse Dashew, behind closed doors.
The goal is to have conversations that put a plan in place to eliminate racism, bias and inequity.
The feedback from the student town hall plan to be put into a report to share publicly mid-July.
