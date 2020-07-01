Belk confirms layoffs, primarily at corporate office due to coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Belk has confirmed a number of layoffs, primarily at their corporate office due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company provided a statement to WBTV Wednesday.
“In order to weather the impacts of COVID-19, Belk has had to make some of the most difficult decisions of its 130-year history,” a statement read.
Some of these decision included closing stores to customers for more than six weeks and placing a large number of employees on furlough in late March.
But on Wednesday, Belk officials say the extended effects of the pandemic have “necessitated the development of dramatic operational efficiencies.”
As a result, the company has announced the elimination of a number of positions, primarily at the corporate office.
Belk is reportedly providing competitive severance packages and outplacement services to support those affected. The company is incrementally returning the remaining furloughed corporate associates to work through August.
“Our associates have demonstrated unbelievable resiliency, adaptability and flexibility in the face of extreme change, and we are grateful for their support and dedication. We remain deeply committed to serving our associates, our customers and our communities,” the statement read.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.