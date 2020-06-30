14-year-old boy killed, another seriously injured after shooting at arcade in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 14-year-old boy was killed and another person was seriously injured in a shooting at an arcade in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
The initial call came in after 1 p.m. from a shopping center on the 3400 block of Beatties Ford Road, near Lynchester Place.
Around 1:30 p.m., CMPD says an altercation took place at an arcade when the two people were shot. When officers arrived, they found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound outside the arcade on Beatties Ford Road.
A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy was working off duty nearby when they heard shots and ran towards it. This deputy attempted to render aid and called for more help.
Police say the y14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. He was identified as 14-year-old Terreon Izavier Geter.
The second victim was taken via private car and stopped at West Trade Street where MEDIC picked the victim up and took them to Atrium hospital.
At the first scene on Beatties Ford Road, multiple officers could be seen setting up police tape near the Busy Arcade in the shopping center.
At least nine evidence markers could be seen on the ground just outside the business.
No further information has been released and there is no word on what may have led to the shooting.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
