WBTV Investigates: COVID in the Carolinas

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - One of the best tools we have in the fight against the coronavirus is information. It’s crucial to give us a wider scope of where we are in this pandemic, and where we are headed.
Since this all began in March - a group of journalists from media outlets across North Carolina made the decision to work together, to hold leaders accountable and find any missing puzzle pieces in the state’s reporting of the pandemic.
This collaborative is made up of journalists from The Charlotte Observer, WBTV, Carolina Public Press, The Raleigh News and Observer, WRAL, WUNC and WECT.
The group set off to answer a number a questions about subjects related to COVID-19 in North Carolina including testing, hospital capacity, nursing homes, prisons, meatpacking plants and outlook for fall elections.
