Surveillance photo released of man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation at Charlotte convenience store

1 dead, 1 injured in west Charlotte shooting
By WBTV Web Staff | June 29, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 5:16 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at a west Charlotte convenience store.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the man wanted for questioning.

On June 29, a person was shot and killed at a west Charlotte convenience store. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Lawrence Crank.

A second person was also shot and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance photo released of man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation at Charlotte convenience store (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

First responders were called to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. on Tuckaseegee Road near State Street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Crank’s family has been notified of his death.

No other information was provided.

