Surveillance photo released of man wanted for questioning in homicide investigation at Charlotte convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at a west Charlotte convenience store.
Police have released a surveillance photo of the man wanted for questioning.
On June 29, a person was shot and killed at a west Charlotte convenience store. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Lawrence Crank.
A second person was also shot and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
First responders were called to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. on Tuckaseegee Road near State Street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Crank’s family has been notified of his death.
No other information was provided.
