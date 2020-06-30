Rain chances increase as temps increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We continue with a chance for scattered thunderstorms for the rest of the evening. With the high humidity, temperatures will be slow to fall and it will stay muggy all night. Lows fall to around 70°.
Wednesday will be another warm and muggy one. Highs will be in the upper 80s and there is a 40% chance for afternoon or evening thunderstorms.
By Thursday and Friday, rain chances will back off a tad. There will be a 10-20% chance each day. On the other hand, highs will begin to go up a little. With more sun, highs will be closer to 90° both days.
The 4th of July weekend will feel like you would expect. It will be hot and humid. There is only a 20% chance of thunderstorms on the 4th but Sunday will have a 30% chance.
We will be right back in the unsettled pattern next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s with afternoon thunderstorms likely.
Make it a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
