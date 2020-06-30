Panthers QB Will Grier providing scholarships for black student-athletes at West Charlotte HS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers quarterback and Charlotte native Will Grier is providing scholarships for black student-athletes at West Charlotte High School.
“Like so many of us for the last month, Panthers quarterback Will Grier has watched the ongoing protests over police brutality and systemic racism throughout the country and thought seriously about what he can do to help,” an article from Panthers.com read.
Grier has partnered with his marketing team at ESM Football to create the “Be The Change” scholarship. A GoFundMe has been set up for donations, with a goal of raising $5,000.
According to the page, 100 percent of the donations will be used for college-bound black students to receive higher education.
Those who qualify need a minimum 3.0 GPA and a college acceptance letter. The number of scholarships will be determined by the amount of funds raised.
“I’m excited and happy to be able to do this,” Grier said. “It’s a small step, but it is something. I’m blessed and excited to be able to, hopefully, provide a deserving student-athlete something that will change his life. That’s the goal.”
