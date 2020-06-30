Orangeburg City Council votes to remove Confederate statue, rename road

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg city leaders have approved a resolution to remove a 30-foot monument erected to honor the city’s fallen Confederate soldiers.
The vote Tuesday was unanimous and came as a group called the Orangeburg Revitalization Coalition held a protest calling for the monument’s removal.
The monument honors Confederate soldiers from Orangeburg who died during the Civil War.
Coalition member Natalie Abel from says the city is no place for a Confederate monument to stand. She called it a symbol of racism.
But others disagreed, calling it a symbol of heritage, not hate.
“It’s an historical thing,” said Ronald Edwards.”It ain’t got a thing to do with racism. It’s been there ever since I’ve been in Orangeburg. Now they want to take it down.”
The resolution will go to the state legislature because the statue falls under the protection of the Heritage Act, which requires legislative approval from the state’s General Assembly. Removing the statue, under the law, would require a two-thirds yes vote before the monument could be taken down.
City council also voted unanimously to rename John C. Calhoun Drive in Orangeburg. Renaming the road will also require legislative approval under the Heritage Act.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
