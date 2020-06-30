One person dead after shootings at north Charlotte business, nearby intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police say one person is dead following two separate shootings just minutes apart Tuesday afternoon.
The initial call came in after 1 p.m. from a shopping center on the 3400 block of Beatties Ford Road, near Lynchester Place. A short time later, Medic confirmed that one patient was found shot near the intersection of Wesley Heights Way and Grandin Road, about 10 minutes away.
Police said that victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later. The victim’s name has not been released.
At the first scene on Beatties Ford Road, multiple officers could be seen setting up police tape near the Busy Arcade in the shopping center. At least nine evidence markers could be seen on the ground just outside the business.
There is no word on a possible victim from the first scene.
Police have not confirmed if the two scenes are related.
No further information has been released. Anyone with further details about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
