One man dead, another man wanted after shooting in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead and another is wanted for questioning after a shooting in Caldwell County Monday night.
Investigators say the shooting happened some time before 11:58 p.m. on Ardmore Lane in the Sawmills Community of Caldwell County. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Donald Scott Young, was then driven to a home on South Fork Avenue in Burke County.
According to deputies, Young died while in the car on the way to the Burke Co. home.
Investigators are searching for 34-year-old James Allen Jones, who is wanted for questioning related to the shooting.
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they have identified the individuals involved in the incident and are consulting with the District Attorney’s Office related to criminal charges in the case.
Anyone with further information about the shooting or Jones’ whereabouts should call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.
