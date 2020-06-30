4 more outbreaks reported in Mecklenburg, health officials note rise in hospitalizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Four additional residential care facilities in the Charlotte area have reported COVID-19 outbreaks in recent days, according to Mecklenburg County health officials.
A total of 24 “congregate living facilities” in Mecklenburg have active outbreaks of the new coronavirus, county public records show. That includes local nursing homes, rehab centers, senior living facilities, group homes and the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
On Tuesday, health officials listed four locations where a new outbreak has been reported since Friday: Olde Knox Commons in Huntersville, and Hunter Woods Nursing Home and Rehab, Enoch Group Home and Leaves Group Home, all in Charlotte.
One local child care center has reported an outbreak to state health officials. According to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Smart Kids #3 in Mecklenburg has identified one staff member diagnosed with COVID-19 and five children.
Also Tuesday, Mecklenburg health department leaders said that while the percent of people tested who are found to be positive is “fairly stable,” the number of people needing hospital care for coronavirus complications has increased.
DHHS identified 307 new coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg on Tuesday. That brings the local total since mid-March to 11,170, state health data show.
No new COVID-19 deaths in Mecklenburg have been reported since Saturday, when health officials said a total of 149 people have died.
Statewide, DHHS reported 1,186 new cases in North Carolina and 18 new deaths on Tuesday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 64,670, and 1,343 people have died.
The latest demographic data from Mecklenburg Public Health shows most people with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally are between the ages of 20 to 59. However, adults over 60 were more likely to be hospitalized, county officials say.
Of reported cases, one in 15 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection, Mecklenburg health officials said Tuesday.
MECKLENBURG COVID-19 UPDATE
As of June 28 — the last date demographic data was publicly available — county coronavirus data show:
▪ During the past week, an average of 142 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14 days.
▪An average of 11.3% of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19 during the past week, which county officials say represents a “fairly stable” trend. On June 24, the 7-day average was 10.4%. On June 21, the 7-day average was 9.4%. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health and CVS Health.
▪ After symptoms of coronavirus subside, a person diagnosed may be “released” from isolation under CDC guidelines. In Mecklenburg, more than half of the people who tested positive have met the criteria to end isolation, according to local health officials.